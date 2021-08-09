Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $38, Ghost of Tsushima $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4/PS5 for $39.99 shipped, down from the usual $50. You’ll also find the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5 at $49.99 shipped, which is $20 under the regular $70 price tag. Matched at Target from $38 shipped for RedCard holders. Both deals are matching the Amazon all-time lows as the best we can find. Players take on the role of Miles Morales alongside a series of “unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage powers” that set the superhero apart from Peter Parker. “A war for control of Marvel’s new York has broken out between a devious Energy Corporation and a high-tech criminal army.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Ghost of Tsushima, The Nioh Collection, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, The Last of Us Part II, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Returnal, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

