Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $38, Ghost of Tsushima $30, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60+ $40+

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4/PS5 for $39.99 shipped, down from the usual $50. You’ll also find the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5 at $49.99 shipped, which is $20 under the regular $70 price tag. Matched at Target from $38 shipped for RedCard holders. Both deals are matching the Amazon all-time lows as the best we can find. Players take on the role of Miles Morales alongside a series of “unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage powers” that set the superhero apart from Peter Parker. “A war for control of Marvel’s new York has broken out between a devious Energy Corporation and a high-tech criminal army.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Ghost of Tsushima, The Nioh Collection, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, The Last of Us Part II, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Returnal, and more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC

Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September

Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available

PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off TP-Link Deco mes...
Grab Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases o...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest...
Load up on dog treats in today’s Gold Box Pawstru...
Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM play sets, add-ons, more...
Apple Watch Sport Loop bands in several styles fall to ...
Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker m...
Take great sound with you: 1More wired/wireless headpho...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,200 digital game deals up to 70% off

Now Live! Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off TP-Link Deco mesh systems and routers from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save $69

Grab Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases on sale from $114

From $114 Learn More

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale to start the week from $8

Learn More
25% off

Load up on dog treats in today’s Gold Box Pawstruck sale from $8 (Up to 25% off)

From $8 Learn More
25% off

Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM play sets, add-ons, more up to 25% off with deals from $19

$19+ Learn More
Save 20%

Apple Watch Sport Loop bands in several styles fall to 2021 lows at $39 (Save 20%)

$39 Learn More
50% off

Eddie Bauer end of summer event takes up to 50% off sitewide: Jackets, more from $15

from $15 Learn More