Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $38, Ghost of Tsushima $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4/PS5 for $39.99 shipped, down from the usual $50. You’ll also find the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5 at $49.99 shipped, which is $20 under the regular $70 price tag. Matched at Target from $38 shipped for RedCard holders. Both deals are matching the Amazon all-time lows as the best we can find. Players take on the role of Miles Morales alongside a series of “unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage powers” that set the superhero apart from Peter Parker. “A war for control of Marvel’s new York has broken out between a devious Energy Corporation and a high-tech criminal army.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Ghost of Tsushima, The Nioh Collection, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, The Last of Us Part II, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Returnal, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo eShop Mayhem Sale from $4
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: Electric Volt $56 (Reg. $65)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Ghost of Tsushima $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $25+)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Muse Dash eShop $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $56 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion Bundle
- Snipperclips Switch $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem Warriors Season Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem Warriors + Season Pass $56 (Reg. $80)
- Stardew Valley Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Mega Man Legacy Collection PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Switch
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion PSN $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- It Takes Two Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
