Toss this 20W USB-C power adapter in your bag for $6 Prime shipped (Up to 57% off)

Tessan Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 15,000+) via Amazon is offering its 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Our research shows this discount as 25% off the price it has fetched over the last month and up to 57% less prior to that. Today’s offer newly marks the best price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to quickly top off a smartphone or simply would like a compact way to trickle charge your MacBook, this 20W offering is certainly worth having shipped to your door. The AC prongs can be folded down when not in use, making it even smaller and perfect for keeping in your backpack. Type-C connectivity propels you into a future devoid of USB-A, which is something many of us still strive for. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Jealous of all the MagSafe accessories out there? If so, you could reinvest today’s savings on elago’s Guide Sticker at $10 Prime shipped. It simulates the magnetic attachment provided by MagSafe, allowing you to attach wallets, compatible Qi chargers, and other accessories directly to your smartphone. While this attachment won’t work with Apple’s MagSafe charger or battery pack, there are loads of Qi chargers (I use this one) that simply use the magnets as a guide.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 smartphone mount at $11 alongside a couple of Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves for $5 each. Additionally, right now you can score elago’s 2021 Clear Apple Watch Band at $10 Prime shipped or LapGear’s highly-rated lap desk for $25.

Tessan 20W USB-C Power Adapter features:

20W USB-C Power Adapter: The PD 3.0 charger is designed for high speed charging, 3x faster than original 5W cell phone charger, provides max 20W output power; It takes only 30 mins for charging 0% to 50%

Fast Charger Block: The fast charging adapter is compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max /Mini/SE/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8Plus/8 and other USB-C devices

Compact Size with Foldable Plug: The portable USB C wall charger has foldable plugs, offering you maximum power while 50% smaller size; the USB C wall plug is designed for fitting into luggage and briefcases, saving space in your bag or while plugged into the wall outlet

