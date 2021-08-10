Score the 12-speed Gourmia light-up Immersion Hand Blender at just $15 (Reg. $35)

Woot is now offering the Gourmia 12-Speed Illuminating Immersion Hand Blender for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 60% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find and within a few bucks of the all-time low. This highly-rated option is a perfect pick up for folks looking for a casual hand blender that won’t break the bank but still get the job done. An integrated LED spotlight kicks into action to “monitor blending progress and consistency” while users have a choice of 12 different speed settings to accomodate a wide variety of blending tasks. The “ergonomic” comfort grip is joined by an included whisk attachment that’s great for “beating eggs, whipped cream, and icing” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s deal puts the highly-rated Gourmia option among the lowest priced options around, there are some other models to consider. This model from Zulay is a particularly good at latte milk frothing for $11 Prime shipped and you can get a more full-on immersion hand blender experience from this Elite Gourmet model at $14 Prime shipped. Both of which aren’t quite as versatile as today’s lead, and certainly don’t include the lighting, but they will save you some cash and carry solid Amazon ratings.

Check out the NutriBullet Handheld Immersion Blender that launched earlier this year, then dive into our home goods guide for even more kitchen deals. We have some great deals on K-Cup coffee makers today from $33 including the Keurig K-mini, this stainless steel BBQ tool set, up to $130 off Cuisinart’s Complete Cookware Set, and a solid price drop on Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer. You’ll also want tp check out these deals on Instant Pot’s new Instant Air Purifiers as well.

More on the Gourmia Illuminating Immersion Hand Blender:

BRIGHT BLEND LIGHT: Integrated LED spotlight to monitor blending progress and consistency

12 SPEED SETTINGS: Efficient yet quiet speeds to puree and blend it all – from soups to smoothies

TURBO MODE: For an extra boost at max speed to handle any blending task

COMFORT GRIP: Ergonomic handle designed to provide a comfortable and sturdy grip

WHISK AWAY: Includes whisk attachment for beating eggs, whipped cream and icing

