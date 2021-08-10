This coupon reduces ROCKPAL’s 350W/288Wh portable power station to $143 (Reg. up to $250)

ROCKPALS (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its 350W Portable Power Station for $142.99 shipped once the on-page 45% off coupon has been clipped. While Amazon’s current price shows $260, this unit has been selling for closer to $166 throughout the month of July. Prior to that, it adhered to the $250 price point for most of 2021 outside of occasional discounts to around $200 which popped up here and there. Using $250 for comparison, today’s offer delivers up to $107 off and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Always keep a bundle of backup electricity around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 288Wh capacity, features a 110V grounded AC output, three 3.1A USB-A ports, and one 18W USB-C plug here. With it you’ll be able to add some power to your campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even solar panels (sold separately). Rated 4.6/5 stars.

ROCKPALS 350W Portable Power Station features:

288WH lithium polymer batteries and weights 7.9lbs. powerful enough to charge smartphones ( 2500mAh ) 30 times, laptops ( 50W ) 5-6 times, 32″ TVs ( 75W ) 3-4 hours, mini car refrigerator ( 60W ) about 4-5 hours or other small appliances, lights, and more (AC output). This solar generator is also very handy to be put on your RV, camper and perfect for emergencies, camping or wherever you need power.

Includes four USB ports (5~9V/2A QC3.0 + 5~9V/2A Type-C+5V/3.1A 2USB),AC outlet(AC110V±10%,350W)and 3*DC (9~12V/10A);Cigarette lighter Port (12V/10A).Power CPAP anywhere: We strongly recommend that CPAP users use DC converter to work with this portable power station for better effect.

