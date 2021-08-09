Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 90W USB-C PD Charger $30 (Save 46%), more

AUKEY is currently offering its Omnia Mix3 90W USB-C PD Charger for $29.99 shipped when code MIX3 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $56, you’re looking at 46% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts to date and a new all-time low. AUKEY’s wall charger is a great addition to any everyday carry or Apple kit with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Its main USB-C slot can dish out 60W of power, with the other packing a 30W output. Then to complete the package, you’ll find a 2.4A USB-A slot for topping off accessories and the like that aren’t quite as demanding on the charging front. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Offers 90W Power Delivery 3.0 charging from a single USB-C port to charge your MacBook Pro at full speed and fast-charge your latest iPhone or other compatible USB-C powered devices that support USB Power Delivery. Charges your Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra / S20+ at 45W via USB A Port.

20% smaller than Apple’s 87W charger despite 3x the ports, and 40% less energy waste. Ideal for 15″ MacBook Pro and other high-powered USB-C laptops. Foldable plug & travel-friendly design ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations. Works with most USB-C laptops and PD devices including MacBook Pro 16 and more.

