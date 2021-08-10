Anker’s Nintendo Switch Powerbank adds 10-hrs. of mobile playtime, now $30 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering the Anker PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition Powerbank for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently fetching $60.50 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $49 or so, today’s deal is $40 or 57% off and the lowest price we can find. Officially licensed by Nintendo to provide “flawless compatibility with Nintendo Switch,” this is a 13400mAh portable charger that will also work with iPhones and other USB-C gear. “Give your Nintendo Switch 1.7 extra lives in as little as 3.5 hours, and take your game further than ever before.” A tough rubberized exterior protects it on-the-go with up to 10-hours of additional playtime via its power delivery tech. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you’re not overly concerned with the Switch optimization here, check out Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger for $22 Prime shipped instead. This 10000mAh battery pack sports USB-C connectivity, a more affordable price tag, and significantly better ratings from over 28,000 Amazon customers. It’s not as powerful and won’t refill your switch as many times, but it will give you just enough extra power to finish out your play session until you find an outlet.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch accessories, be sure to check out this offer on the official Switch Pro Controller as well as the ongoing summer Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit promotion. Here’s our hands-on with Nintendo’s all-new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons, everything you need to know about the latest OLED Switch model, and the latest Nintendo eShop Mayhem Sale from $4.

More on the Anker PowerCore Nintendo Switch Powerbank:

The Official 13400mAh Portable Charger Optimized for Nintendo Switch, for use with iPhone X / 8, MacBook Pro, and More. All the convenience and high-speed performance of PowerCore, certified by Nintendo for flawless compatibility with Nintendo Switch. Give your Nintendo Switch 1.7 extra lives in as little as 3.5 hours, and take your game further than ever before. With Power Delivery to charge Nintendo Switch and other USB-C devices at top speeds. PowerIQ provides a high-speed charge to other devices through the legacy USB port.

