Foot Locker back to school sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $11

-
FashionFoot Locker
50% off from $11

Foot Locker adds new markdowns just in time for back-to-school at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, Reebok, ASICS, Vans, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes that are currently marked down from $90 and originally sold $180. These popular shoes are perfect for boosting your workouts and feature a lightweight material that won’t weigh you down. This is a perfect style for back-to-school and can take you from the school yard to the hallways in a flash. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Foot Locker

About the Author

Lululemon ‘Feel’ line drops in time for bac...
Amazon offers adidas Kantan Backpack for $30.50 shipped...
Jos. A. Bank summer clearance blowout with up to 80% of...
Rockport’s Back to Office Flash Sale takes up to ...
Keen Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hiking sneakers, ...
Merrell, Saloman, more up to 60% off during Steep and C...
Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection pays tribute to1960 ...
Fossil Back to School Flash Sale takes extra 50% off wi...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

+ 20% off Learn More
Save now

Apple Watch sale at Woot starts from $110 just in time for watchOS 8 (Refurb)

From $110 Learn More
36% off

This highly-rated dish rack is the ideal space-saver at low of $18 (Save 36%)

$18 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s Duel on Mandalore set brings Ahsoka and Darth Maul to your collection

Save 26%

Amazon will ship you this ergonomic mesh office chair for $64 (Save 26%)

$64 Learn More
Reg. $32

Take your WFH desk setup to the next level with this LED screen light bar at $14.50

$14.50 Learn More
Save 34%

Victrola’s retro turntable also packs Bluetooth and AM/FM radio at low of $57.50 (Reg. $100)

$57.50 Learn More
Save 28%

Amazon’s #1 best-selling cat litter mat falls as low as $13 (Up to 28% off)

From $13 Learn More