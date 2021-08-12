Foot Locker back to school sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $11

Foot Locker adds new markdowns just in time for back-to-school at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, Reebok, ASICS, Vans, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes that are currently marked down from $90 and originally sold $180. These popular shoes are perfect for boosting your workouts and feature a lightweight material that won’t weigh you down. This is a perfect style for back-to-school and can take you from the school yard to the hallways in a flash. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes $90 (Orig. $180)
- Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Sneakers $65 (Orig. $80)
- ASICS GEL-Cumulus 22 Sneakers $90 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 $95 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Swoosh Woven Jacket $90 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Air Presto Running Shoes $105 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 $110 (Orig. $180)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $100 (Orig. $160)
- Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers $50 (Orig. $60)
- Nike Joyride Dual Run $70 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
