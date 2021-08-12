TP-Link Gold Box from $11: Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems, smart plugs, lighting, and more

-
21% off From $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 21% off a range of TP-Link networking and smart home gear. One standout here is the TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Deco X20 Mesh WiFi System for $199.99 shipped. Originally $270, it more typically sells for $250 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low at an additional $50 off. This Wi-Fi 6 system covers over 5,800-square feet with speedy, solid internet connection, eliminates those annoying dead zones around your space, and includes three access points. Along with the ability to connect up to 150 devices at once, it also works alongside your Alexa gear, offers up parental controls, and is ideal with “any internet plan up to 1Gb/s.” You can also grab a dual Deco X20 access point system marked down from $180 to $140 shipped in today’s sale. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for loads more TP-Link networking and smart home deals. 

If it’s the TP-Link smart home gear you’re after, we are also still tracking a collection of plugs, dimmer switches, and more right here from $10. Then hit up our smart home hub for additional offers on things like the Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip, this offer on Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus, and the Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light, just to name a few. 

More on the TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Deco X20 Mesh WiFi System:

  • Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi – Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak Wi-Fi for good
  • Whole Home Wi-Fi Coverage – Cover up to 5800 square feet with seamless high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and eliminate dead zones and buffering Better than traditional Wi-Fi booster
  • Connect More Devices – With Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Deco X20 (3-pack) is strong enough to connect up to 150 devices with strong and reliable Wi-Fi. Smartphone/Tablet Requirements: iOS 9.0 or later; Android 4.4 or later

