Kick back in this highly-rated two-person hammock for under $17 (30% off)

Kootek(99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nylon Camping Hammock for $16.80 Prime shipped when you apply code P29XQQ67 at checkout. Doing so will slash 30% off the usual fare, and mark the lowest price we’ve tracked in well over a year. Perfect for camping, hiking, or lounging about anywhere trees are growing, this popular nylon hammock is large enough to carry two people and sturdy enough to hold up 500-pounds. The upgraded tree straps offer a variety of loop sizes with the included carabineers, so you can make do with any sturdy-looking trees you can find. And when you’re done, the whole thing folds into a neat little carrying pouch for easy travel. Over 20,000 happy customers have left it with a 4.8/5 star rating. Find more details below.

Alternatively, this highly-rated Puroma hammock should also get the job done for only $13. It’s made of the same 210T parachute nylon, so it’s ready to support you and a friend with a 500-pound max capacity. And with the 18+1 loop arrangement, you can enjoy all the same versatility as our lead deal. Ultimately, what you’re looking at is a $3 price cut for a nearly identical model, just in a different color and with slightly lower ratings.

Put some of those savings towards an authentic camping experience with this hurricane oil lamp for $7.50. If the rustic design isn’t enough to make you yearn for cozy nights under the stars, then the 50% discount on this #1 best-seller might just do the trick. Of course, camping season won’t be around forever, so head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to enjoy the great outdoors while the warm weather lasts.

Kootek’s Camping Hammock features:

Enjoy the Swing: Lie down and rest with your friends, kids or lovers, relax in complete comfort under the sway. There are multiple colors available in the Kootek hammock. Large size (118”L X 78”W) fit for 2 persons, holding up to 500lb (226. 80kg).

Super Lightweight: Can be folded into the small attached sack, portable to carry and fits into backpack. It is a great replacement for tent, sleeping pad, ground mat, swing, cradle, etc.

Adjustable Tree-friendly Straps: Each strap 10 feet long with 18+1 loops, easily locking the carabineers to any loops which adjust a perfect height and comfort level. No need to tie any knots and not damaging the trees.

