TOMS Friends and Famliy Event offers 30% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more from $30

The TOMS Friends and Family Event offers 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Update your shoes for back to school with deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $64 or more. A standout from this sale is the Hawthorne Leather Boots that are marked down to $112 and originally sold for $160. These boots can be dressed up or down seamlessly and are waterproof. The rigid outsole helps to give you traction and they’re cushioned, which promotes comfort. You can choose from two color options, black or tan, and includes two different laces to switch up your look throughout the season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

