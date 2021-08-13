TOMS Friends and Famliy Event offers 30% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more from $30

-
FashionToms
30% off from $30

The TOMS Friends and Family Event offers 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Update your shoes for back to school with deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $64 or more. A standout from this sale is the Hawthorne Leather Boots that are marked down to $112 and originally sold for $160. These boots can be dressed up or down seamlessly and are waterproof. The rigid outsole helps to give you traction and they’re cushioned, which promotes comfort. You can choose from two color options, black or tan, and includes two different laces to switch up your look throughout the season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Joe’s New Balance updates your workout wear with ...
Head back to work smelling your best with the top colog...
Under Armour apparel from just $15 Prime shipped, today...
Travis Matthew celebrates National Golf Month with 25% ...
Crocs takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Clogs, sneaker...
The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more up to 60% off d...
Foot Locker back to school sale offers up to 50% off Ni...
Lululemon ‘Feel’ line drops in time for bac...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $20, Paper Mario Origami King $37, more

$20 Learn More
Save $49

Apple’s latest iPad Mini hits lowest price in months at $49 off on Amazon

$350 Learn More
Save now

Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts comedies, sci-fi flicks, and more

$5 Learn More
$225 off

Roborock’s robo vacs and mops up to $225 off for today only, with deals from $310

$310+ Learn More
Save $20

Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking drops to $80 (Save $20), more

$80 Learn More
Reg. $150

Chefman’s stainless steel XL 8-quart air fryer now $90+ off at $58.50 shipped

$58.50 Learn More
Reg. $300

Sennheiser noise cancelling Momentum 2 Earbuds + fabric charging case at $220 ($80 off)

$220 Learn More
Save $100

Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $299 across various models (Save $100)

From $299 Learn More