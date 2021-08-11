Oral-B’s $200 Genius X Electric Toothbrush with AI coaching now $137 at Amazon

PB Trading (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush from $137 shipped in black or white. Regularly $200, this is the second best price we have tracked at Amazon all-year and the lowest total we can find. Walmart has this model up at the full $199 for comparison. Gum pressure control, six cleaning modes from whitening to sensitive, more than two weeks of battery life, and all of the usual timers are on-board here. It also makes use of motion sensors and the Oral-B Genius artificial intelligence for live brush coaching to make sure you’re teeth are as clean and sparkling white as possible. Includes charger, travel case, and an extra brush head along with the high-tech companion app functionality. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t care about the fancy design and AI companion app features? Then just score this Oral-B Vitality Dual Clean Electric Toothbrush for $28 shipped and call it a day. You’ll still get the benefits of an electric toothbrush along with the 2-minute timer and more with this 4+ star-rated model with over 13,000 Amazon reviewers.

Some other deals for the bathroom you might want to check out today include Anker's C1 smart BMI scale at under $18 as well as this Amazon all-time low on the MANGROOMER PRO Self-Haircut Kit.

More on the Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush:

Oral-B Genius X Limited with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style

Gives you daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time

Bluetooth technology to connect it to your smartphone

Includes: Rechargeable handle, 1 brush head, a charger and a travel case (color may vary)

