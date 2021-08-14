At $15 Prime shipped, this Apple Health-ready smart scale is hard to beat (All-time low)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering the FITINDEX Smart Scale for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 21% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable way to more easily chart your workout progress, this scale could have your name on it. It keeps tabs on 13 body composition measurements that include weight, BMI, body fat, body water, and more. Metrics can be sent to popular ecosystems including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones makes is a versatile solution the an unlimited number of users can take advantage of. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you reinvest them in this batch of BalanceFrom Resistance Loop Bands at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll get seven different bands that range in difficulty and span 12 inches long. This compact set of workout gear is easy to travel with, allowing you to stay fit no matter whether you’re at home or somewhere else.

Easily shed some weight when cashing in on this folding exercise bike at $95 shipped or even Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at $12. After that, you can justify kicking back in this highly-rated two-person hammock at under $17, or on Divano Roma’s Madison Sofa for $258, and even this convertible sofa at $124.50.

FITINDEX Smart Scale features:

Works with popular fitness apps: This smart body fat scale and mobile app are easy to use. Download the “FITINDEX” APP through Apple Store or Google Play to record and track your daily data. You can work data with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and offers App for Apple Watch to track your progress anytime, anywhere.

13 essential measurements: This smart scale measures 13 essential body composition measurements including body fat percentage. View and track the data via the FITINDEX App. Gain a better understanding of your body composition and overall health while easily tracking your progress on your phone.

Recording & sharing in the FITINDEX app: The scale allows you and multiple friends to share a single digital weight scale while each person tracks and manages their own profile independently on their phone through the FITINDEX app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!