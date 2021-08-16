HP’s 2021 model Chromebook 14 with 32GB storage matching Amazon low at $210

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model HP Chromebook 14 Laptop 2.6 GHz/4GB/32GB (14a-na0021nr, 2021) for $209.99 shipped. Regularly up to $270 or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low, well under the $265 it is fetching on Walmart, and the lowest total we can find. A great work from home or back to school machine, it features a 14-inch HD 1366 x 768 micro-edge, anti-glare display with Intel Celeron N4000 processing and Intel UHD Graphics 600 power. More than 13 hours of wireless battery life is joined by 32GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, HP’s Wide Vision HD camera with dual array microphones, and a 1-year hardware warranty. Rated 4+ stars from 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable in the Chromebook category, check out the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 for $170 shipped. This on sports similar specs with even more storage at 64GB, just with a smaller display, and a lower price tag to match.

More on the HP Chromebook 14:

REMOTE WORK READY – Work efficiently from the comfort of your own home office using the HP 14″ Chromebook.

CLEAR IMAGING – Images appear crisp with the 14″ HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, anti-glare (1) display.

LIGHTNING FAST PROCESSING – Games, music, and binge watching are taken to new heights with Intel Celeron N4000 (2) processing power and Intel UHD Graphics 600 (3).

SECURELY SAVE YOUR WORK – With 32 GB eMMC storage (4), saving important documents is made simple. Plus, quickly access your documents with 4 GB of RAM.

