Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker $40 (20% off), more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of JBL portable Bluetooth speakers from $40 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite discount is the Clip 3 at $39.99. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $70, it fell to $50 at Amazon a few months ago, and today’s deal matches the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This compact Bluetooth speaker features an ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof design that features a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach it to anything and not worry about it getting damaged. With 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, this speaker is ready to rock out all afternoon at the beach and then some. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the rest of JBL’s sale right here.

Like no other, the JBL Clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth® speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 your outdoor companion on every adventure. The Clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button.

