Scrumptiousness awaits: Dash’s Delish stand mixer sees new low of $40.50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Dash Delish Stand Mixer in Orange for $40.58 shipped. That’s down nearly 50% from the usual $80 fare, marking a new all-time low at $4.50 under our previous mention. If you’ve been looking to take up a delicious new hobby before the holidays hit, this is a must-have tool in any kitchen’s arsenal. Everything from fresh herb-filled focaccia to cakes and cookies can be improved by a sturdy stand mixer, and Dash’s Delish model is a great choice. It features five different speed settings and a variety of attachments for different types of doughs and batters. That’s all wrapped up in a smart 10.5-inch form-factor that’s sure to brighten up any kitchen. Over 2,800 customers have left it with a 4+ star rating. Head below for more options.

With today’s savings, you could score any number of handy baking goodies, but I’d recommend throwing in a set of these Amazon Basics silicone cookie sheets for only $12.50. They’re the exact kind I use in my kitchen, and not only does it save on waste and mess, but these sheets feature outlines for making perfectly sized cookies and macarons every time. They’ve been a bit help in my home, and over 71,000 fellow bakers agree, leaving them an average of 4.7/5 stars.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to spice up your home cooking. For coffee lovers, we’re currently tracking a great deal on Brim’s 19 Bar espresso machine for $226. Down from $400, this espresso machine is perfect for making cafe-quality drinks while skipping the daily Starbucks expenses, complete with a 1250-watt latte foamer. So while it might seem a bit pricey off the bat, it’llstart to pay for itself in no time.

Dash Delish Stand Mixer features:

VERSATILE: The Delish by Dash Stand Mixer is the perfect kitchen accessory for the budding baker or home cook looking to mix, beat, cream, or whip something up—sweet or savory.

COMPACT: Weighing less than 5 lbs and standing only 10.5” tall, the Dash Stand Mixer fits underneath most kitchen cabinets. Perfect for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, or limited countertop space!

TILTING HEAD: The tilting motor head makes it easy to remove the stainless steel mixing bowl and eject the beaters or dough hooks. No more mess! Plus, the retro design and variety of trendy colors options will accent any kitchen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!