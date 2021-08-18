Allen Edmonds End of Summer Event takes extra 30% off: Dress shoes, boots, more

Allen Edmonds Last Call for Summer Sale offers up to 75% off hundreds of styles with an extra 30% off already-reduced items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals for transitioning into fall is the Porter Derby Sneakers that are currently marked down to $180 and originally sold for $225. These sneakers feature a rubber outsole for added traction and can be dressed up or down. You can tie the laces to make them a slip-on design to allow you to head out the door in a breeze. Plus, the insole is cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Allen Edmonds customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:

Looking for more deals? Backcountry offers up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!