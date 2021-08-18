Oakley takes up to 50% off new styles for back-to-school: Sunglasses, t-shirts, more

Oakley takes up to 50% off with new styles just added for back to school. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on sunglasses, sneakers, apparel, backpacks, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Silver XL Matte Black Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $153. This style is highly durable, which makes it great for sports and the polarized lens helps you see clearly. They’re also lightweight and feature a barley-there design to decrease distractions. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Oakley and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

