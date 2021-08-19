Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 61W USB-C GaN Charger $17 (Save 53%), more

AUKEY is currently offering its Omnia 61W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $16.92 when code AKSALE has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at 53% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the best prices to date while beating our previous mention by $4. Sporting a compact design that’ll fit right in the palm of your hand thanks to GaN technology, AUKEY’s Omnia USB-C Charger streamlines your setup. It can dish out 61W of power to a connected device, be it your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone, delivering a one-size-fits-all approach for refueling your entire Apple kit. AUKEY chargers are well-reviewed overall, even though ratings on this particular model are still coming in.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Super-Small: A streamlined GaN power system makes this 61W Power Delivery charger 65% smaller than the 13″ MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office, and vacations. This 61W PD charger powers most PD devices. Perfect for USB-C laptops such as 13″ MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13. Also works with iPhones, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch, and other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Fully charge a 13″ MacBook Pro in just 1.8 hours or fast charge your iPhone 11 up to 50% in 30 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!