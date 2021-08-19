Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 61W USB-C GaN Charger $17 (Save 53%), more

AUKEY is currently offering its Omnia 61W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $16.92 when code AKSALE has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at 53% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the best prices to date while beating our previous mention by $4. Sporting a compact design that’ll fit right in the palm of your hand thanks to GaN technology, AUKEY’s Omnia USB-C Charger streamlines your setup. It can dish out 61W of power to a connected device, be it your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone, delivering a one-size-fits-all approach for refueling your entire Apple kit. AUKEY chargers are well-reviewed overall, even though ratings on this particular model are still coming in.
More smartphone accessories:
- OtterBox launches 20% off sitewide flash sale on MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12 cases, more
- 36800mAh Qi Solar Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- ESR Military Rugged iPhone 12 Pro max Case: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio at $159 (Save 20%)
- AINOPE USB-C Cable 2-pack: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- TESSAN 6-Outlet Wall Strip w/ USB-A Hub: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- AUKEY’s PowerHub Tower XL streamlines your workstation with 17 ports at $30 (Save 50%)
- SAIJI Gooseneck iPhone Mount: $12 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- 10W Qi Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- ESR Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $36 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- AINOPE 36W Super Mini USB-C Car Charger: $14 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Addtam Charger Surge Protector w/ USB-C: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Wyze Smart Scale with Apple Health drops to $28 alongside its fitness band at $25.50
- Licheers Cell Phone Tablet Holder: $15 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
Super-Small: A streamlined GaN power system makes this 61W Power Delivery charger 65% smaller than the 13″ MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office, and vacations. This 61W PD charger powers most PD devices. Perfect for USB-C laptops such as 13″ MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13.
Also works with iPhones, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch, and other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Fully charge a 13″ MacBook Pro in just 1.8 hours or fast charge your iPhone 11 up to 50% in 30 minutes.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!