OtterBox launches 20% off sitewide flash sale on MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12 cases, more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
Save now 20% off

Today, OtterBox is launching a new 20% off sitewide sale on its collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, Android covers, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst the selection of discounts, our top pick is the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $31.96. Typically fetching $40, you’re looking at $8 in savings while marking the second-best price to date that comes within $1 of the all-time low set a few months back. This is also $3 under Amazon’s competing discount. Bringing a streamlined place to store bank cards or cash to your iPhone 12 series handset, OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet takes on Apple’s official offering with a more affordable price and similar design. It has room for two cards and is compatible with MagSafe cases to streamline your everyday carry. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Alongside OtterBox’s MagSafe wallet offerings, you’ll also be able to lock-in those same 20% in savings across the brand’s entire selection of cases. While there are some exclusions, you’ll be able to save on a variety of iPhone and Android handset covers. Be sure to shop everything right here before the end of the day, and you’ll find some additional top picks below:

Then once you’ve shopped all of the discounts today, be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the week’s other best markdowns on iPhone and Android essentials.

OtterBox MagSafe Wallet features:

Click the Wallet for MagSafe to your iPhone and OtterBox case for MagSafe and you have one less thing to carry. Tuck in your ID, bank card and some cash and you’re good to go. Wallet streamlines your essentials as you drop off the kids, brave the work day and grab take-out for dinner.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

OtterBox

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 61W USB-C GaN Charger $17...
Twelve South takes 20% off orders over $100 on entire c...
AUKEY’s PowerHub Tower XL streamlines your workst...
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables ...
Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’...
Smartphone Accessories: mohpie Juice Pack Air for iPhon...
Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar holder se...
Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth s...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet delivers first-party form and function without the Apple tax

Tested: Twelve South’s MagSafe SurfacePad delivers an ultra-thin iPhone 12 wallet case

50% off

Nautica Flash Sale takes 50% off fall-favorites + workwear under $30

under $30 Learn More
New low

Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new all-time low at $90

$90 Learn More
Reg. $60

Grab the Aduro Desktop Lamp Organizer with 10W Qi charging at just $15 (Reg. up to $60)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you finally cut cable for just $15

$15 Learn More
Save 53%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 61W USB-C GaN Charger $17 (Save 53%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ProCam 8, Tiny Dentist, Mars Info, more

FREE+ Learn More