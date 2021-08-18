AUKEY’s PowerHub Tower XL streamlines your workstation with 17 ports at $30 (Save 50%)

AUKEY is currently offering its PowerHub 12-Outlet Tower XL for $29.99 shipped when code 50DEAL has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $60, you’re looking at 50% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 in order to mark a new all-time low. This versatile charging station delivers 17 ways to keep devices topped off, making it a notable option to handle all of the power requirements of your workstation and more. On top of 12 AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a pair of 12W USB-C ports. Everything is built into a streamlined tower design that pairs with a 5-foot charging cable, and an LED indicator light at the top completes the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

For a more affordable way to streamline your desk or nightstand setup, Anker’s PowerPort Cube is a popular offering. This $20 power strip packs a compact cube design alongside three outlets and three 2.4A USB-A slots. So while it’s not as versatile as the lead deal, it’ll still let you consolidate the charging setup much the same. Plus, there’s a pretty impressive 4.8/5 star rating from over 39,000 customers.

For more ways to upgrade your setup, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in this week’s Anker roundup. We’re tracking a series of markdowns on gear for your Mac, iPhone, and more starting at $16. That’s of course alongside all of the discounts in our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup.

AUKEY PowerHub Tower XL features:

One for All: 12 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports power up to 17 electrical and electronic devices simultaneously from a single wall outlet. Column design provides more space and convenient angles to easily plug in all your electronic and electrical devices. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Lightning protection, surge protection with a 1500-joule energy rating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!