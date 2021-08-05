Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

Roccat’s latest headset, the Syn Pro Air, borrows some audio tech from Turtle Beach to edge out the competition. With Superhuman Hearing mode, 3D Audio, and Game Spatializer, this headset can help you hear game-critical sounds when they matter the most, all in a sleek wireless package with plenty of battery life. At $150, how does this new headset perform? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Simple Design

Physical controls are kept pretty simple on the headset itself. On the left earcup s a USB-C port, LED indicator, power button, and volume control. Adjusting the volume on the headset will adjust your system audio.

On the right ear cup is a single dial that controls the mic monitoring level of the headset. It’s pretty unique to have this as a physical adjustment on the headset but makes it easy to dial just how much you want to hear of yourself.

One unique feature is the way the microphone attaches to the body. There is a removable cover, and then the mic inserts in a specific direction. Like many Turtle Beach headsets, moving the microphone up and out of the way will mute the mic.

Quick Specs

2.4GHz wireless

Battery life: up to 24hrs

Weight: 390g

50mm drivers

20-20,000Hz

Removeable microphone

Roccat Syn Air Pro: Video

How comfortable is the Roccat Syn Pro Air?

Roccat has kept things nice and simple on the earcups with memory foam wrapped in a breathable mesh fabric. While maybe not as soft as those with a faux-leather cover, this fabric should last much longer than headsets with a cheap leather knock-off.

Roccat has a pretty unique sizing adjustment for the headset with the arms moving down in slots on the sides of the headband, but it works well to adjust the size and fit with plenty of movement in the headband.

There is considerable clamping force on the headset, which is great for passive noise isolation but might also be a bit fatiguing. I noticed it at first, but after playing for a while, I got used to the headset and found it quite comfortable. I would also imagine that the cloth and memory foam will break in over time and become even more comfortable.

Roccat Neon App

Roccat has redesigned its app with Syn Pro Air. Instead of Swarm, changes to the headset can be made through the Roccat Neon app. In there, you’ll find the normal EQ settings, some illumination settings, and a slew of other audio tweaks.

Since Roccat is a part of Turtle Beach, one great feature in the Neon app is Superhuman Hearing mode. One of my favorites from the Turtle Beach Stealth headset line, this mode compresses audio and enhances frequencies to gain a competitive edge where it counts.

Neon takes that a step further with different modes for different audio you want to enhance. There is a default mode, footsteps mode, and gunshots mode. You can even dial in the level of this mode if it’s too much because it is a pretty aggressive EQ that changes the natural sound of the game.

How does it sound?

In the default EQ mode, Syn Air Pro has a scooped EQ with substantial low end and highs pushed forward as well. This is pretty typical of gaming headsets that want to boost the impact of explosions while letting sound effects like footsteps cut through on the higher end.

Stereo separation and positioning are great on the Roccat Syn Pro. Listening to Mist by Protest the Hero, instruments were clearly separated and easy to pick out in this cluttered metal track. That translates to being able to pick out the direction of footsteps and gunshots more easily while gaming as well.

With Superhuman Hearing turned on, this headset is great for competitive FPS games. The fun stock sound signature is great for listening to music, but I definitely feel that turning up Superhuman Hearing can make it easier to pick out opponents on the battlefield.

I spent a bit of time with the 3D Audio and game spatializer settings but didn’t care for them when playing Escape from Tarkov. The 3D Audio changed the EQ enough that it was distracting me and the Game spatializer made everything sound like it had an echo. It made areas seem more expansive, but not in a good way when you want to hear critical sounds.

Roccat Aimo

Roccat has included their Aimo lighting in the Syn Pro Air as well. Similar to the mouse we took a look at recently, the lighting is displayed through the plastic for more of a glow than what other peripherals provide. It’s more subtle but can also be turned off easily from the Neon app.

Roccat Syn Pro Air: Mic check

The microphone on the Roccat Syn Pro Air is geared for clear communication. I didn’t mind the sound of it though it’s not as natural of a sound as what you can get from a dedicated streaming microphone or dynamic mic. Hit the video if you want to hear an example of how it sounds. If you want to make your mic sound better, check out our guide on how to do it for free.

9to5Toys’ Take

Roccat has made a great headset for those who want to get the most out of EQ tweaks. When I’m playing competitively, Superhuman Hearing is a great way to be more attentive to my surroundings. Combine that with a great-sounding headset, more EQ tweaks, and RGB for those who want it, and there is a lot to like about the Roccat Syn Pro Air. Normally priced at $150, this headset is currently on sale for $119 and feels like a bargain at that price. I definitely recommend it. Alternatively, for just a few bucks more, you could get the well-regarded Razer Blackshark V2 Pro.

