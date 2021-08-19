Monoprice’s highly-rated soundbars now up to 38% off with deals from just $40 shipped

Monoprice is now offering its SB-100 2.1-channel 36-inch Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up at $65 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is $25 or 38% off the going rate, among the most affordable options out there from a trusted brand, and the best we can find. Alongside the built-in subwoofer, this 80-watt model powers four DSP-tuned drivers with three EQ presets for news, movies, and music. It also sports both optical and 3.5mm inputs as well as Bluetooth for streaming from your smart devices. It ships with a remote and a 4+ star rating. More Monoprice soundbar deals below.

You will find some soundbar options on Amazon for $40 or less, but none that we have any direct experience with. Monoprice is a well-trusted, budget-friendly brand, and one of its more affordable options is down at one of the best prices yet, much like the slightly more premium options below.

More Monoprice Soundbar deals:

Hit up our hands-on review of Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar, then head over to our home theater deal hub for even more. We are still tracking loads of notable deals on 4K TVs with hundreds of dollars in savings right here as well as Monoprice’s 5.1-Channel Theater Speakers, and Tablo OTA DVRs. Just be sure to scope out these Apple TV 4K and Roku Streambar offers as well.

More on the Monoprice SB-100 Soundbar:

ROOM FILLING SOUND: 80 watts of power drives four DSP-tuned drivers for clear dialog and amazing sound. The integrated subwoofer packs in plenty of bass for fuller and richer sound. Whether watching your favorite TV show, the news, or an action packed movie, the SB-100 sounds great

FLEXIBLE PLACEMENT: The SB-100 can sit comfortably beneath your LCD TV, in a home theater cabinet, or is easily mounted on a wall. The built-in mounting brackets make placing and mounting the sound bar a breeze.

