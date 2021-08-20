VIZIO 5.1 Dolby Atmos Theater Sound System now $280 (Refurb, Orig. $500), more from $100

-
wootHome TheaterVIZIO
Orig. $500 $100+

Today only, Woot is offering some deep deals on refurbished VIZIO soundbars and home theater systems. You can score the VIZIO 5.1 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos (SB36512-F6B) for $279.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Typically fetching between $350 and $550 in new condition at Amazon, even the renewed listing there is starting at $349. Today’s offer is at least $80 off the next best price and a great chance to score a VIZIO sound system with a deep discount. This setup includes the soundbar array along with a pair of satellites and a wireless subwoofer with Dolby Atmos support and built-in Bluetooth for streaming from your smart gear. Compatible with Google Assistant, it also has built-in Chromecast features and carries a solid 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. Ships with a 90-day VIZIO warranty. Head below for more VIZIO soundbar deals from $100

Alsop on sale today at Woot, you can score the VIZIO 36-inch V21-H8 2.1 Home Theater System for $99.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. This one tends to fetch closer to $140 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. A 5-inch wireless subwoofer is joined but the soundbar setup with HDMI connectivity, voice assistant support, and on-board Bluetooth streaming. Rated 4+ stars and you can browse through the rest of today’s Woot sale for more

Yesterday also saw a range of particularly affordable Monoprice soundbars go on sale starting from $40 right here, but you’ll want to head over to our home theater deal hub for even more. We also have offers on Samsung’s 85-inch Google Assistant 4K Smart TV, a solid price drop on the Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV, and an on going rare deal on NVIDIA Shield TV Stick, just to name a few. 

More on the VIZIO 5.1 Dolby Atmos Theater Sound System:

  • Experience an immersive new dimension of surround sound with Dolby Atmos.
  • Cinema-inspired sound from every angle. Even from above.
  • Experience movies, original series and more in a whole new way in Dolby Atmos.2
  • Experience true cinematic surround sound with dedicated rear surround speakers.3
  • Wireless subwoofer delivering room-shaking bass.
  • Works with Google Assistant.
  • Multi-room streaming capable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Home Theater

VIZIO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Omega’s home Cold Press Juicer just dropped from ...
Monoprice’s highly-rated soundbars now up to 38% ...
Unlock your front door from anywhere: Ultraloq’s ...
Samsung’s 85-inch Google Assistant 4K Smart TV hi...
LG’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar hits Amazon low at $330 to ...
X Rocker’s RGB gaming chair has 2.1-Ch. speakers ...
LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,00...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cab...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $13 (Save 49%), more

From $5 Learn More
70% off

Bonobos Clearance Event offers up to 70% off + extra 30% off with deals from $13

from $13 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, V for Wikipedia, ColorCamera, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just in time for weekend movie nights

From $5 Learn More
Save now

UGREEN’s USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD + M.2 NVMe/SATA enclosures are on sale from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $20

Today’s best game deals: God of War $8, Psychonauts $1, Yooka-Laylee 2 $7.50, more

$8 Learn More
Reg. $700

Sceptre’s immersive 44-inch 1080p 120Hz UltraWide falls to new low of $552 (Save $148)

$552 Learn More
Orig. $120

JBL’s Link Music HomePod-like smart speaker now just $39 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $120)

$39 Learn More