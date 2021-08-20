Deco Chef’s outdoor pizza oven heats to 950F for an authentic wood-fired pizza, now $200

Beach Camera (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Deco Chef Outdoor Pizza Oven for $199.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves at least $80 from its normal going rate and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a pizza fan, then today’s deal is a must-have for your cooking setup. It’s designed to reach 950F which is a must when it comes to cooking an authentic pizza with a wood-fired taste. It’s a 2-in-1 oven, as well, meaning you can heat it with either lump charcoal or hardwood pellets, making it a versatile part of any cooking kit. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, just place Nordic Ware’s pizza stone on your grill or in the oven. My wife and I recently picked this kit up and absolutely love it. We used it on our gas grill and it made a fantastic pizza, one that made us think we were at a restaurant. For just $11, you’ll get the stone, a pizza cutter, and a holder that you can set the stone on after it comes off the grill.

Don’t forget that Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer/toaster ovens are on sale from $70. These function as convection ovens, toasters, rotisseries, and many other kitchen gadgets, ensuring that you’ll make them a central part of any meal.

More on the Deco Chef Outdoor Pizza Oven:

PIZZA ANYWHERE – Bring authentic wood-fired taste to the backyard or to your next tailgate with the Deco Chef Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven! Simple to use and fast to cook your favorite meals, you’ll be pizza pro in no time thanks to our oven’s enclosed stainless steel design that disperses up to 950°F of heat! Cook your favorite types of pizza in minutes! With the included baking stone, you’ll get that perfect crispy crust on the bottom and around the edges.

