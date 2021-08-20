JBL’s Link Music HomePod-like smart speaker now just $39 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $120)

JBL is now offering refurbished models of its Link Music smart Wi-Fi home speaker for just $38.99 shipped. Regularly $120 at B&H and elsewhere in new condition, this is the lowest price we can find by a long shot. This is essentially like JBL’s HomePod competitor with built-in Wi-Fi and voice commands via your Google Assistant eco-system. “Keep the music going with seamless Wi-Fi or Bluetooth streaming and easily access your Spotify, YouTube Music or Apple Music with no interruptions.” On-board AirPlay 2 and Chromecast make way for music apps, audiobooks, and podcasts alongside “a full-range transducer with 360-degree capabilities.” Rated 3.9/5 stars, but at this price it is definitely worth consideration for folks looking for a smart home speaker. More details below.

But if it’s just a wireless portable Bluetooth speaker you’re after, check out the OontZ Angle 3 for $26 Prime shipped. Among the highest-rated options in the price range, this is easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there for under $30, just don’t expect to get all of the smart features you’ll find on the JBL Link Music.

We also just launched a new end-of-week Amazon Anker sale with some great deals on portable Bluetooth speakers and more from $13. Then dive into our coverage of Sony’s new glass lamp speaker combo with 8-hour battery life as well as its X-series Bluetooth speakers with mic inputs. But if its the big party speakers you’re after, browse through this post on the 300-watt Samsung Sound Tower with multi-device pairing and much more.

More on the JBL Link Music:

Surround yourself with music. JBL Link Music pulses sound in every direction thanks to a full-range transducer with 360-degree capabilities. Enjoy crystal clear highs, sharp mids and deep, powerful bass. Stream music on your JBL Link Music effortlessly. Keep the music going with seamless Wi-Fi or Bluetooth streaming and easily access your Spotify, YouTube Music or Apple Music with no interruptions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!