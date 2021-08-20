Omega’s home Cold Press Juicer just dropped from $150 to $80 Prime shipped (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is 47% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is your chance to bring a proper cold press juicer into your health routine with a major discount. It can handle just about any ingredient you throw at it with a “gentle combination” of high power and low speed (90 to 110 RPM) to expose “the foods to less oxygen which preserves enzyme and nutrient strength.” It also comes with a series of dishwasher-safe parts including the hopper, brush, plunger, pulp container, juicing screens, and more. “Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is already $100 under the price of the popular Breville Juice Fountain, there are more affordable solutions. If you can get away without the proper cold-pressed aspect, this Ultrean Centrifugal Juicer sells for $40 at Amazon and carries 4+ star ratings, much like the brand’s other kitchenware. It’s not quite as capable and high-end as the regularly $150 Omega option above, but it will still leave you with delicious homemade juice for much less.

More on the Omega H3000D Cold Press Juicer:

Juicing Just Got Easier and More Affordable Than Ever! Omega’s H3000D Horizontal Cold Press 365 Slow Juicer is perfect for juicing fruits, vegetables and leafy greens! Because the auger juices at a slower 90-110 RPM, the essential vitamins, enzymes and nutrients of the produce are preserved. This slow juicer ensures minimal oxidation, heat build up, foaming and clogging! Slow, masticating juicing also produces a higher juice yield compared to centrifugal juicers, in addition to an amazing tasting juice!

