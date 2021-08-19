Anova’s Precision Vacuum Sealer just hit the lowest price of the year at $50 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer for $50.20 shipped. Regularly $110 direct, this model fetches closer to $80 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in over a year there at 37% off the going rate. A perfect companion to your sous vide cooker (the Anova Nano is still on sale), this is a simple way to seal up meats for the water bath, properly pack leftovers away, or to portion out meals for the week. Simply stick your food of choice into the Anova pre-cut or rolled vacuum sealer bags (10 are included with purchase), add your seasonings, place the bag on the sealer, then hit the start button and you’re ready to go. Ships with a 100-day money-back guarantee and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the brand name option above isn’t getting you excited at the best price of the year, check out the highly-rated Inkbird Vacuum Sealer Machine with starter kit. It comes in at around $38 right now with the on-page coupon and includes even more sealer bags with your purchase, not to mention a 4+ star rating from hundreds.

Go check out today’s offer on SodaStream Fizzi Water Makers at Amazon from $50 and this $125 price drop on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Toaster Oven. Then head over to our home goods guide fore even more including Amazon’s 36-inch Bungee Cords, this deal on Coleman’s insulated growler, and Joseph Joseph’s steel soap and sanitizer dispenser.

More on the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer:

SEAL THE DEAL: Vacuum sealing is hands down the best way to ensure no air enters your bag during a sous vide cook – ensuring your food will stay fully submerged while cooking, and seal in maximum flavor. Additionally, the ability to seal, freeze, and store food for later makes prepping your meals in advance a breeze (Voltage: 110).

WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

