Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $13 (Save 49%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger for $13.59 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RBAY5Y28 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $26, you’re looking at nearly 50% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, this charging station has room for both your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch. On the left is a dock to recharge your wearable in Nightstand Mode, with a MagSafe-compatible charger on the right. Rated 4/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker ends the week with discounted iPhone and Android essentials from $13
- Monoprice 100W 4-port GaN Charger: $32 (Reg. $65) | Monoprice
- w/ code MOBILESALE
- LISEN Foldable & Adjustable Smartphone Stand: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- 36800mAh Qi Solar Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- Addtam Qi Charger and Power Strip: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- HyperX’s Wireless ChargePlay Clutch Controller Grip drops to $38 (Reg. $60)
- TECKNET 65W USB-C PD Charger: $29 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- AINOPE 36W Dual USB-C Car Charger: $15 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- HoRiMe 3-in-1 iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Charging Station: $10 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- ESR Military Rugged iPhone 12 Pro max Case: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio at $159 (Save 20%)
- AINOPE USB-C Cable 2-pack: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- TESSAN 6-Outlet Wall Strip w/ USB-A Hub: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- AUKEY’s PowerHub Tower XL streamlines your workstation with 17 ports at $30 (Save 50%)
- SAIJI Gooseneck iPhone Mount: $12 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- 10W Qi Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pad automatically aligns your iPhone 12 for easy place-and-go charging. This 2-in-1 wireless charging station combines a magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 12 series and a charger stand for the iWatch.
Modular design with a built-in USB-A port lets you charge all your devices with a single power outlet. Detachable iWatch charger stand can be plugged into any USB-A port for wireless charging on-the-go; iWatch charging requires an official iWatch charging cable.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!