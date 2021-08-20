Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $13 (Save 49%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Save 50% From $5

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger for $13.59 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RBAY5Y28 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $26, you’re looking at nearly 50% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, this charging station has room for both your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch. On the left is a dock to recharge your wearable in Nightstand Mode, with a MagSafe-compatible charger on the right. Rated 4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pad automatically aligns your iPhone 12 for easy place-and-go charging. This 2-in-1 wireless charging station combines a magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 12 series and a charger stand for the iWatch.

Modular design with a built-in USB-A port lets you charge all your devices with a single power outlet. Detachable iWatch charger stand can be plugged into any USB-A port for wireless charging on-the-go; iWatch charging requires an official iWatch charging cable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

ESR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

UGREEN’s USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD + M.2 NVMe/SATA e...
Sceptre’s immersive 44-inch 1080p 120Hz UltraWide...
Anker ends the week with discounted iPhone and Android ...
eufy’s battery-powered 1080p video doorbell prote...
Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac see...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio a...
MSI’s Modern 14 Laptop sports Thunderbolt 4 and 1...
ANYCUBIC’s Mega-S lets you finally start 3D print...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 53%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 61W USB-C GaN Charger $17 (Save 53%), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $9.50 (Save 40%), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 53%

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables from $4 each, more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, V for Wikipedia, ColorCamera, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just in time for weekend movie nights

From $5 Learn More
Save now

UGREEN’s USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD + M.2 NVMe/SATA enclosures are on sale from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $20

Today’s best game deals: God of War $8, Psychonauts $1, Yooka-Laylee 2 $7.50, more

$8 Learn More
Reg. $700

Sceptre’s immersive 44-inch 1080p 120Hz UltraWide falls to new low of $552 (Save $148)

$552 Learn More