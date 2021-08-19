HyperX’s Wireless ChargePlay Clutch Controller Grips for iPhone/Android drops to $38 (Reg. $60)

-
Apps GamesSmartphone AccessoriesHyperX
Reg. $60 $38

Amazon is now offering the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch Controller Grips for mobile phones at $38.20 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 36% off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked in the last year, and the lowest total we can find. This is also within a few bucks of the all-time low. You’re looking at what is essentially a set of grips to transform your Android device or iPhone into a proper gaming system. But it also sports a Qi charging system that juices your device up while you’re playing alongside a detachable 3000mAh power bank and the ability to charge over USB as well. It is compatible with all phones ranging from “129mm to 172mm in length.” Rated 4+ stars from over 200 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

A more affordable way to heighten your mobile gaming experience is with something like the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip. For $15, this one will neatly affix your smartphone to an Xbox wireless controller with a 2-year warranty attached. It also carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers and comes in at about half the price of today’s lead deal. 

Check out this deal on Razer’s V1 Hammerhead Wireless Gaming Earbuds as well as our coverage on the latest iteration as well as the new wired Xbox Stereo Headset Microsoft launched today to join the already available wireless model. The OtterBox MagSafe mobile gaming clip for iPhone 12 that just launched might be of interest as well as the upcoming Steam Deck that console-level performance in a portable shell for mobile PC gaming. 

More on the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch Controller Grips:

  • Comfortable textured grips – The controller grips provide a more comfortable mobile gaming experience.
  • Qi Certified wireless charger – Charges any Qi wireless enabled phone, so you won’t have to worry about cable types and connections. Charge while you play, without the need for wires. Can charge via USB cable if phone is not Qi compatible.
  • 3000mAh detachable battery pack – The patent-pending magnetic battery pack is as a 3000mAh power bank. It can charge wirelessly or via USB connection.

