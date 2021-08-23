Lululemon takes up to 50% off t-shirts, pullovers, shorts, more from $29 + free shipping

-
50% off from $29

For a limited time only, Lululemon adds new markdowns up to 50% off to its We Made Too Much section with deals from just $29. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech 1/2-Zip 2.0 Pullover that’s currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. This pullover is lightweight, infused with stretch, and can be worn with an array of bottoms. It’s available in three different color options and perfect for running. It can easily be layered and the material is highly-breathable to help keep you comfortable. Over 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

