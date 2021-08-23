Sceptre’s latest monitor wields rear RGB lighting, a curved 32-inch screen, QHD resolution, more

If you love to sprinkle RGB lighting throughout your space, Sceptre’s latest monitor could have your name written all over it. One of the headlining features of this display is that, along the back, you’ll find what the company describes as “luminous backcover lights.” This RGB monitor wields a 32-inch display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time, and QHD resolution. Other notable perks include 1500R curvature, integrated speakers, alongside support for HDR400 and AMD FreeSync Premium. Continue reading to learn more.

Sceptre’s latest RGB monitor headlined by 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium, and more

Most gamers agree that QHD is the sweet spot when it comes to screen resolution, and this is where Sceptre’s new RGB monitor lands. While slim bezels, a 165Hz refresh rate, and even a 1500R curvature have become commonplace these days, monitors with integrated RGB can often cost quite a bit more. Unsurprisingly, Sceptre keeps cost in check while satisfying most, if not all, of the needs gamers tend to want.

Around back, you’ll find an abundance of RGB lighting, which should nicely illuminate the wall of your office or game room, especially when other lighting is kept to a minimum. The display itself produces up to 400 nits of brightness and sports quite a few connectivity options in the form of two HDMI inputs, dual DisplayPort slots, in addition to AUX. Sceptre’s latest RGB monitor also wields integrated speakers, but temper your expectations as audio quality tends to be mediocre at best when built into a monitor.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for Sceptre’s latest RGB monitor is split across the company’s official website and the Amazon listing. It’s available now at Amazon for $349.97, while Sceptre prices it much higher at $649.99. It’s worth noting that this release is also listed as “Coming Soon” at Sceptre while Amazon already has it in stock and ready to ship (but supplies appear to be running low at the moment).

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, pricing is quite competitive when shopping for a monitor with similar features. You can save a little bit when going for something like this AOC model, but your RGB lighting around back is off the table.

With such a small difference in price, Sceptre is once again driving down price in the space while also delivering an adding a splash of color to your space with its latest RGB monitor. While integrated lighting is better, folks who already have an existing monitor add RGB to the back with an affordable kit like this one.

