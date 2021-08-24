Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set returns to 2021 Amazon low of $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if your bit collection is getting started or worn out, this Bosch deal is worthy of your attention. It’s comprised of both driver and drilling solutions, each of which is ready to tackle projects involving wood, metal, masonry, and more. A bundled case keeps everything organized and protected, making it dead simple to haul the entire kit from A to B. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after a drilling solution, consider DEWALT’s 14-piece Titanium Bit Set instead. It’ll set you back less than the deal above with a price that clocks in at $15. These bits are ready to tackle materials like wood, metal, and plastic. Believe it or not, well over 57,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Like what you found here? If so, our DIY and outdoor tools guide may be right up your alley. There you’ll find CRKT’s Squid Folding Pocket Knife at under $16 Prime shipped alongside an Amazon-made 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set for $15, this 45-piece Dremel Rotary Tool Set for $65.50, and even a 28-piece socket and driver set at $10.

Bosch 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set features:

  • This set includes a wide variety of both driver bits and drill bits as well as a selection of accessories to help assist in a number of drilling and fastening applications
  • The included driver bits feature designs to lessen damage to the screw head and provide better bit-gripping power. The split drill bit tips provide easy drilling starts and are ideal for a variety of applications such as wood, metal, masonry and more

