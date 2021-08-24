Snag two Nintendo Switch tempered glass screen protectors for just $4 (Save 27%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering two MoKo Nintendo Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $3.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While Amazon’s list price may show a regular rate of $5, it has only been selling for that price over the last few weeks. Instead it has sold for between $5.50 and $6 for most of the past year, leaving you with a minimum of 27% in savings and clocking in as a match for the best offer we have tracked. Safeguard your Nintendo Switch’s screen with these tempered glass protectors. Instead of feeling plastic each time you tap the screen, you’ll now interact with a layer of glass. This should give your beloved console a more premium feel while also adding an oleophobic coating that “reduces smudges and fingerprints.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that your Switch has a glass cover, it’ll be more effective than ever to clean it off with Sprayway’s Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. Despite having such a low price you’ll still get 20 pre-moistened wipes that will not only come in handy for your Nintendo console but also tablets, smartphones, and so much more.

Upgrade your gaming experience on the big screen when you grab Anker’s smart 2.1-channel Nebula Soundbar at $140. You can also cash in on the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit from $60 or switch things up with these iOS + Mac app deals. And for when you want to enjoy gaming outdoors, Govee’s new Allure RGBIC Ground Lights are now 30% off with more deals from $14.

MoKo Nintendo Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protectors features:

2-Pack ultra HD clear screen protectors fit Nintendo Switch (2017).

Oleophobic coating reduces smudges and fingerprints. No bubbles or residue.

Ultra thin 0.2mm thickness promises better touchscreen sensitivity.

High quality tempered glass film, ultra-clear with 99.9% transparency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!