Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Northgard, Inspire Pro, Cubasis 3, Money Pro, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some great deals hit on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as 11-inch iPad Pros at $379 off and everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of our collection today include titles like Northgard, Inspire Pro, Cubasis 3, Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Aliens Fireteam Elite $34, Doom Slayers Collection $11, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Document Scanner – mobile scan: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Morning Alarm for Spotify: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Northgard:

The Clan of the Horse DLC is available for free as a special launch gift for a week! Don’t miss your chance to get it before August 31st! Northgard is a strategy game based on Norse mythology in which you control a Clan of Vikings fighting for the control of a mysterious newfound continent.

