Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $60 shipped today (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $100 $60+
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Hero

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch at $74.99 shipped on both the Mario and Luigi set. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score them for $71.25 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a 25% price drop, matching the Amazon all-time low, and slightly below our previous mention with RedCard. This is the best chance to setup your own augmented reality Mario Kart track since the pre-Prime Day price drop. This one essentially allows users to setup their own custom Mario Kart track in the living room (or anywhere with a relatively flat surface), and then race the included Mario Kart figure using Nintendo Switch. Learn more in our hands-on review and down below. Rated 4+ stars

(Update 8/24 8:25 a.m.): Walmart is now offering the Mario Kart Live set for $60 shipped, which is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. 

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit uses AR tech to bring Nintendo’s mascot racer to life in your home. The kit includes track pieces barriers and more to bring the game out of the screen as players race their kart toy against all of the mainstay competitors in the franchise with up to four other players at once. You can see it how it works and get more details in our coverage here

Be sure to go check out our hands-on with Nintendo’s all-new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons for Switch and everything we know about LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle. Here are the details and order information for the new Switch OLED model, Nintendo’s latest 7-days of FREE Switch Online access promotion, and how you can play Among Us for FREE

More on Mario Kart Live Home Circuit:

  • Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart
  • Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality
  • The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course
  • Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play
  • Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales are n...
Save up to $100 on Sabrent’s 5,000MB/s internal M...
Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra lineup drops to seco...
Save $95 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9...
Dash’s 3-quart digital air fryer just hit a new a...
TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa pan & tilt cam work...
LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor nears all...
Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds take $50 plunge to...
Show More Comments

Related

$220+ value

Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Switch Lite console purchases today

$200 Learn More

Nintendo just unveiled the new Switch OLED model!

57% off

Up to 57% off Kwikset SmartCode locks and handles with deals from $13 today

From $13 Learn More
New low

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just launched last week and are already down to $110 (Save 27%)

$110 Learn More
Save 33%

Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales are now up to 33% off starting at $17

$17 Learn More
$100 off

Save up to $100 on Sabrent’s 5,000MB/s internal M.2 NVMe SSDs, deals from $76.50

$76.5+ Learn More
All-time low

Save $80 on Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4

Save $80 Learn More
33% off

adidas Members Week Sale takes 33% off everything sitewide: NMD_R1, more

from $15 Learn More