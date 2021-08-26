Birkenstock sandals up to 25% off during Woot’s Flash Sale with deals from $38

For two days only, Woot is offering Birkenstock Sandals up to 25% off during its Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Update your sandals for the remainder of summer with the Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals that are currently marked down to $78 and originally sold for $100. This style can be worn by anyone and you can choose from two color options. The two adjustable straps allow you to find a perfect fit and these shoes are lightweight. They’re also flexible to promote a natural stride and cushioned as well. They can also be dressed up or down with shorts, dresses, and much more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

