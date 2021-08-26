Birkenstock sandals up to 25% off during Woot’s Flash Sale with deals from $38

-
Fashionwootbirkenstock
25% off from $38

For two days only, Woot is offering Birkenstock Sandals up to 25% off during its Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Update your sandals for the remainder of summer with the Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals that are currently marked down to $78 and originally sold for $100. This style can be worn by anyone and you can choose from two color options. The two adjustable straps allow you to find a perfect fit and these shoes are lightweight. They’re also flexible to promote a natural stride and cushioned as well. They can also be dressed up or down with shorts, dresses, and much more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

woot

birkenstock

About the Author

Skip the power of M1 with Apple’s prev-gen. 11-in...
Target x Christian Robinson collaboration offers a fun ...
Amazon offers fall sweaters from $25 Prime shipped, tod...
Fossil’s Flash Sale offers 30% off your purchase:...
Bring a My Sous Vide Immersion Cooker home for the fall...
Orvis Flash Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of style...
Sun Joe’s 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer now b...
Ray-Ban Seasonal Sale takes up to 50% off with deals fr...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Tessan’s 3-way smart Wi-Fi dimmer switch drops to just $12 at Amazon (New low, save 60%)

$12 Learn More
30% off

This colorful solar outdoor light illuminates your pond, garden, and more at $17.50 (Save 30%)

$17.50 Learn More
Reg. $40

Chamberlain’s latest MyQ smart garage remote down to $24 with bonus $40 credit (Save 20%)

$24 Learn More
50% off

Amazon now offering up to 50% off its dog and cat treats, food, more from $3 Prime shipped

From $3 Learn More
Orig. $399

Apple’s latest unlocked iPhone SE hits one of its best prices at $313 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

$313 Learn More
30% off

This $18 USB-C rechargeable water flosser helps keep the dentist at bay (Save 30%)

$18 Learn More

Spigen’s new AirPods Pro case delivers precision finding with room for an Apple AirTag

Reg. $130

NEOGEO’s Arcade Stick Pro console and controller just dropped to $100 at Amazon

$100 Learn More