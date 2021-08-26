Hover-1’s Aviator Electric Scooter is perfect for fall joyrides at $200 (Save 33%)

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Aviator Electric Folding Scooter for $199.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $300 for the other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings while returning to the all-time low set twice before. Summer may be on the way out, but there’s still plenty of time to cruise around town and enjoy the fall weather on this Hover-1 electric scooter. Powered by a 300W brushless motor, Aviator delivers up to 14.9 MPH top speeds with a 7-mile range for quick trips to the store and joyrides alike. Its built-in suspension should help keep you going even when the terrain gets a bit rough, and the folding design makes it easy to store away when not hitting the streets. Over 395 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At $200, you’re looking at one of the most affordable offerings out there from a brand we’d trust. Though if you’re looking to get your younger riders in on the EV action, going with the more kid-friendly Razor Power Core Electric Scooter at $134 is a great alternative. It’s certainly not quite as sleek and can only hit up to 11 MPH, but it’ll satisfy much of the same thrills as the lead deal.

If your environmental-consciousness is a bit more pragmatic than cruising around on an electric scooter calls for, there are some other discounts worth a look over in our Green Deals hub. This morning notably saw Sun Joe’s 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer drop to $85, which joins some ongoing Greenworks mower discounts from $321.

Hover-1 Aviator Electric Folding Scooter features:

Built-in suspension: Helps riding without feeling the bumps or cracks. Weight capacity: The scooter can handle any rider weighing up to 264. 6 lbs. Speeds up to 14. 9 mph. Bright LED headlight and built-in reflectors. Provide a modern design and helps to navigate in the dark. Easily folds away to ensure simple storage and transportation. Rechargeable 24V 4. 0Ah battery: Provides up to 7-mile range.

