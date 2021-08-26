NEOGEO’s Arcade Stick Pro console and controller just dropped to $100 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $100 shipped. Regularly $130, this is more than 23% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a standalone game console in the shape of a controller that can also be used with PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console. It houses 20 built-in SNK arcade games (King of Fighters titles, Fatal Fury, Samurai Showdown, and much more) as well as the ability to connect to your big screen over HDMI while making use of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers and you can get even more details in our launch coverage. Additional details below.

You could opt for the NEOGEO Mini console at under $60 with 40 classic SNK titles instead. But you will be losing out on the external controller functionality with this option. Either way, you’re going to need to supply your own HDMI cable, so be sure to scoop up one of the affordable and highly-rated Amazon Basics options if you don’t have an extra laying around.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Comes preloaded with 20 of SNKs best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. Hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device to unlock even more ways to use this unique device. You also have the ability to rearrange the buttons.

