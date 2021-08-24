Atgames Legends Gamer Mini includes an arcade controller + console at $71 (Reg. $130)

Walmart is offering the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini for $71.20 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Legends Gamer Mini control top is wireless controller that allows you to control the included Legends Gamer console as well as a variety of other devices. The console itself comes packed with 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games for you to play as soon as it arrives. You’ll find that the Mini control top is arcade-quality and allows you to feel like you’re back with friends without leaving your couch. It connects via both Bluetooth and USB so you can hook it up to a variety of devices with ease, including PCs, consoles, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more, and you can learn more about Atgames Legends gear in our previous coverage.

However, if you’re wanting something geared toward 2-player games this console-based arcade machine is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it doesn’t bring back the nostalgia of being inside of an arcade, it does pack over 3,000 games into a couch-based system. You just kick back, relax, and plug it into your TV to enjoy the games with up to two people thanks to the unique controller. You also won’t be able to use the controller with other systems, but at $146 and a 2-player design, this could be the ticket for some fun indoor gaming action.

Speaking of arcade games, did you see Arcade1Up’s upcoming Jr. collection? It delivers two new kid-focused arcade cabinets for you to choose from, letting you bring your little ones back in time to enjoy an era of gaming all but forgotten in this day and age.

More on the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini:

The Legends Gamer Mini control top is a wireless, arcade control top that works with the included. Legends Gamer console and a variety of other devices. The Legends Gamer console plugs and plays on any TV for true big screen gaming and features 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games, as well as impressive streaming and connectivity capabilities. Features an arcade-quality joystick and eight action buttons for a premium play experience.

