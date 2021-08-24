Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase starts now with 90 mins of upcoming 2021 titles

Microsoft is set to host its Xbox Gamescom showcase today. Scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, everything is kicking off right now as part of the virtual part of this year’s show. While we aren’t really expecting any world premieres and the like, it does sound like we are getting near an hour and a half of updates on games you’ll be playing come holiday season or sooner, as well as details on Xbox Game Pass and more. Head below to watch today’s Xbox Gamescom showcase.

This year’s Gamescom will be a 100% digital and free of charge event (it usually takes place in Germany), much like the 2020 setup. There are several major showcases taking place across this year’s event, but none that will be any bigger than today’s Xbox show. General manager of Xbox Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, said we are in for 90-minutes of game updates coming this year alongside some details on Game Pass and more.

That likely means you can expect to at the very least sees more from Halo Infinite, Age of Empires 4, and more Forza Horizon 5. While it would be nice to check in with titles like Avowed, Perfect Dark, Fable, Forza Motorsport, and State of Decay 3, these games seem as though they could still be well off and don’t really fall into the 2021 window today’s showcase is focusing on. But we will find out for sure right now!

Today’s c showcase starts now, and you can follow along down below:

Hosts Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager bring you in-depth updates from previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside our partners, including incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to Xbox Game Pass, and much more.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Techland’s Dying Light 2 is up first with a brand new gameplay video!

Releases December 7, 2021, pre-orders are now live.

Villedor was one of the first few places where the infection started. Walls surrounding the city were supposed to lock the danger inside, now, they protect from what’s out there.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Next up is Microsoft Flight Simulator and some Top Gun Maverick updates (free DLC releasing alongside the movie). Plus, a new update is set for next month with new regions, cities, and missions alongside a new Local Legends program that introduces famous local planes to the experience:

Coming September 7, 2021! World Update VI – Germany, Austria, Switzerland features new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, and 3D cities, including Frankfurt and Wuppertal in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, and Graz and Vienna in Austria. The team has also hand crafted 100 famous locations and several new airports such as Lübeck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt, and St. Gallen. This update will also include new discovery flights, fresh landing challenges, and bush trips that showcase this beautiful region of our planet. This update will be FREE to all Microsoft Flight Simulator players.

Plus Volcopters too:

And a new racing mode with competitive multiplayer:

Xbox Game Pass details:

Loads of new Humble titles are coming to Game Pass on day 1:

Humble Games is excited to announce that these indie games are available to play day one on PC, console, and cloud with Xbox Game Pass: Archvale, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, Dodgeball Academia, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Midnight Fight Express, Next Space Rebels, Signalis, Unpacking, and Unsighted. Learn more at humblegames.com

Into The Pit

Into The Pit is a new first-person dungeon diver coming to Game Pass on October 19, 2021:

A fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite! As a member of a family of lore-hunting mystics you are summoned to a cursed village, drawn by rumors of a demonic portal. Dark magics have overwhelmed the village, It’s up to you to rescue the survivors, grow your powers, and journey forth INTO THE PIT.

Age of Empires 4

New Age of Empires 4 details + in-game cinematic. It releases October 28, 2021.

One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows Store, and Steam, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world. Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to consoles:

Microsoft just announced Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to consoles with cross-generation gaming, more details here + more…

Play right from the cloud on your console with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Join friends faster, easily discover new games without waiting for downloads, and experience next gen games on Xbox One.* Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One holiday 2021. *Supported games only. Game features and availability will vary by console. Occasional wait times may occur.

Wasteland 3:

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation

Cult of the Holy Detonation expands the Wasteland 3 experience with entry into the Cheyenne Mountain complex, crammed with new characters, enemies, challenging combat encounters, and powerful new weapons and armor. Your squad of Rangers will be tested like never before in objective-based encounters that put a creative spin on the already deeply tactical turn-based combat. As they face overwhelming odds, the Rangers will need to shut down reactors, clear ventilation systems, and engage defensive countermeasures to stem an unending tide of dangerous mutants and machines within the dilapidated military bunker.

Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection

The entire Wasteland 3 experience in one colossal collection. In addition to the award-winning tactical RPG Wasteland 3, the Colorado Collection includes both The Battle of Steeltown and Cult of the Holy Detonation expansions, as well as the Colorado Survival Gear bonus items.

Sea of Thieves:

Brand new Sea of Thieves event with a new Borderlands-themed ship to earn. It starts tomorrow and runs until September 7, 2021.

Explosion noise here! Fans of death, explosions, quality workmanship and explosions can sail the seas with some Pandorian panache thanks to the Mayhem Ship Set, available to earn now in Sea of Thieves. Pirates and bandits alike can earn this sunny symbol of chaos by accruing enough Favour in the Making Mayhem Event before 10am BST Sept 7th 2021.

State of Decay 2: HomeComing

New map, six new bases, new weapons, and the 12th bounty pack, plus more coming September 1, 2021.

The original Trumbull Valley map is coming to State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition. Available September 1st in the Homecoming update.

Stray Blade:

Prove yourself in this action RPG and master intense combat while exploring the ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization. Legends tell of Acrea the Lost Valley, a wild and overgrown place but unmistakably powerful. You found this forgotten land yet died. Time passes, and miraculously you are brought back to life. The price you pay: You are bound to this land.

Crusader Kings III:

Paradox Interactive’s hit grand strategy role playing game Crusader Kings III is coming to Xbox for the first time in franchise history. Paradox will bring the majesty and intrigue of medieval court politics to an entirely new audience on Xbox Series X|S. Coming Soon!

Psychonauts 2:

Psychonauts 2 launch trailer

Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement, and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain. Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Neverwinter: Jewel of the North

There’s been a lot of change in the Forgotten Realms! With the addition of the beloved Bard class and a new streamlined leveling experience, which makes it a lot easier for new users to jump in and play, there’s never been a better time for players to experience the world of Neverwinter! Answer the call to adventure with Jewel of the North, now available on Xbox One!

Forza Horizon 5:

Microsoft is now showing off new gameplay and details on Forza Horizon 5 + new custom wireless controller! Pre-orders are now live on the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition.

Grab the Xbox Wireless Controller – Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition for the ultimate Horizon adventure, featuring racing inspired custom grips and a first-ever transparent yellow finish.

And here’s the cover reveal trailer:

And some new gameplay:

