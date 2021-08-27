Kodak’s 14.5-foot Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen just hit $160 (1-year low, Reg. $190)

DBROTH (98% lifetime positive feedback from 548,000+) via Amazon is offering the Kodak 14.5-foot Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen for $159.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate at retailers like B&H and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With pleasant fall temperatures just around the corner, we have some ideal outdoor movie nights ahead. This expansive projector screen inflates to create room for a massive 14.5-foot image that’ll be perfect for enjoying games, movies, and TV shows with friends or family. In addition to the screen itself, you’ll also get an air pump, carrying case, ground stakes, rope, and some repair patches just in case a leak ever happens to occur. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forfeit Kodak branding and a larger screen when opting for this 100-inch alternative at $79 shipped. It trades an inflatable design for a frame that can be torn down and assembled as needed. Like the deal above, you’ll get a bag for carrying it from one place to another. More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Take Mario Kart on the big screen even further when you grab a couple Joy-Con steering wheels for just $3 each. You can also ratchet up the outdoor ambiance with Philips Hue outdoor lights and more from $20, this colorful solar outdoor light at $17.50, or Govee’s new Allure RGBIC Ground Lights at 30% off. Plus, if you’re in need of a new indoor screen, the latest Hisense U6G 4K Smart Android TVs are priced from $500

Kodak Inflatable 14.5-foot Outdoor Projector Screen features:

  • Mega Movie Screen Easily Inflates & Deflates for an Unforgettable Outdoor Viewing Experience; Use w/ Your Favorite KODAK or Off Brand Movie Projector
  • White Screen Attaches to the Inflatable Frame & Blows Up in a Few Quick Steps; For Storage, Unplug & Untie Everything, Wait to Deflate & Fold for Next Time
  • Powerful Motorized Fan Affixes to Frame Via the Provided Fabric Tube & Plugs Into Any Standard Outlet to Keep Screen Inflated for the Duration of the Movie

