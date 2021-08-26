Snag two Mario Kart-friendly Joy-Con steering wheels for just $3 each (38% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering two MoKo Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Steering Wheels for $6.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.20 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, Mario Kart is one of those games that has a way of always roping you back in. One of the fun parts in the game since the days of Wii include the ability to use tilt controls when steering. If you’re a fan of this, these steering wheel grips could end up being a solid upgrade for your virtual vehicle. Two are included with today’s purchase and each wheel wraps around a single Joy-Con controller. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not safeguard your Nintendo Switch’s screen with a couple of tempered glass protectors at $4 Prime shipped. This will upgrade the texture of plastic to glass, which is something you’re bound to notice each time you tap the screen. You’ll also benefit from an oleophobic coating that “reduces smudges and fingerprints.”

Want to showcase your Mario Kart skills on two screens? If so, this bi-directional HDMI switch is down to $10. Your can also snatch up one of Hisense’s latest U6G 4K Smart Android TVs from $500, the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro console and controller at $100, and then shop today’s Android, Mac, and iPhone app deals.

MoKo Joy-Con Steering Wheel features:

  • INNOVATIVE DESIGN – Steering wheel design provides you a truer driving experience, perfect for Switch/Switch OLED Model (2021) racing games.
  • ABSOLUTE PROTECTION – Protects your Joy-con controllers from everyday wear and tear, bumps and scrapes.
  • EASY TO USE – Simply slide your joy-con controller into the central panel of the steering wheel attachment, to become a fully compatible racing wheel for all steering wheel compatible games on the Switch/Switch OLED Model (2021).

