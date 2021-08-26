This colorful solar outdoor light illuminates your pond, garden, and more at $17.50 (Save 30%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 254,000+) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED Solar Pond Outdoor Light for $17.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having routinely sold for $25 or so, today’s deal ushers in 30% of savings and manages to undercut previous lows we have tracked by $4. Easily add a pop of color to your pond, pool, lawn, or garden with this solar-powered light. Throughout the day it uses sunlight to refuel an integrated 2000mAh battery, which is then used to power a colorful light at night. A built-in sensor allows it automatically toggle on at dusk and off at dawn. On gloomy days you can also refuel this lamp using an integrated charging port. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

OxyLED Solar Pond Outdoor Light features:

Auto ON/OFF: Do not worry about remembering to turn on the lights. Let OxyLED do the work for you! The light will switch on automatically at dusk and will switch off automatically at dawn.

2 Ways of Charging: The high-efficiency solar panel soaks up sunlight for sustainable power. A full charge takes 6 hours and can provide an incredible 10 hours of continuous light in darkness. No sunlight? No problem! Equipped with a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, this garden light is USB rechargeable.

