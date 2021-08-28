This ultra-slim, high-pressure shower head modernizes your bathroom at $17 (Save 30%)

NearMoon (99% lifetime positive feedback from 3,000+) via Amazon is offering its High-Pressure Shower Head for $16.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2021 by $6. If you’d like to modernize your bathroom, this shower head is an affordable and easy-to-achieve solution. It boasts an ultra-thin design, spans six inches in size, and is entirely made of stainless steel. In addition to the shower head itself you will also get a 6-inch arm. Installation is comprised of just three steps and takes “less than 10 minutes.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Further modernize your shower with when applying today’s savings towards a HotelSpa Dispenser at $10 Prime shipped. It’s made with soap, shampoo, lotion, and conditioner in mind, ensuring it will work well with most things. It can be mounted using included screws or with a double-sided adhesive strip.

If you liked these deals you may also want to check out our home goods and DIY guides. Examples of what you’ll find there include Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker at $140, a colorful solar outdoor light at $17.50, this 110-in-1 precision screwdriver set for $11, and Makita’s 1.25HP compact router at $73.

NearMoon High-Pressure Shower Head features:

  • NearMoon Shower Head is ultra-slim and stylish with 6 inch. The combination of ultra-thin and air-in technology leads to strong and high pressure. You will have the Rainfall experience like full and dynamic massage to your skin that you’ve never had.
  • The NearMoon Rain shower head is made of high quality solid 100% stainless steel and chrome finished, durable with the highest rust resistance and long service life. Forget the traditional plastic shower head, forget the inferior quality.The 60 self-cleaning silicone nozzles let you worry free of the hard water and scale.

