Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen with Soli sleep tracking is down to a new low of $70 (Save 30%)

Walmart now offers the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $69.98 shipped. Usually selling for $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings following the steepest discount to date that undercuts our previous mention by $10 in order to mark a new all-time low. The second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, delivering a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process. There’s still much of the the fabric-wrapped form-factor from before, but with the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For those who may not need the more recent features found in the latest iteration of Google smart display, we’re also still tracking a discount on the original Nest Hub at $60. You’re still getting much of the same Assistant-enabled package, albeit with some exclusions like the sleep sensing tech. For a full breakdown on the differences this time around, you can dive into our previous coverage that details just what that $10 difference in price gets you.

Plenty of other ways to expand your Assistant setup have gone live now that a new work week is underway, with the Google Nest Audio making for one of the more notable additions to the stable from an audio fidelity perspective. Right now the speaker is down to $80 alongside this $70 discount on the Nest Wifi mesh system.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

