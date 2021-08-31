Grab a PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer and Charger while it’s just $16 shipped (Reg. $60+)

The official Microsoft eBay store is now offering the PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer Charger in white for $15.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80, this one currently fetches $68.50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $60. Today’s deal is easily one of the lowest we have ever tracked and a great chance to bring home a phone charger that will also sanitize all of your gear including electronics, keys, headphones, smartphones, and more. A pair of germicidal UV-C bulbs safely remove “99.99% of all bacteria and germs.” However, it also has USB-A and USB-C connections on the back allowing it to function as a charging pad for your devices, all while offering up enough space for most of the largest phones on the market. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $16, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option with both sanitization and charging. However, if it’s just a simple Qi pad you’re after, save even more and go with the Anker PowerWave Pad. For $13 Prime shipped it delivers up to 10W to all compatible devices and carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 111,000 Amazon customers.

More on the PhoneSoap 3:

PHONESOAP 3: THE FIRST UV-C SANITIZER AND CHARGER. This unit houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. In addition, the unit offers one USB port and one USB-C port for charging.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE. PhoneSoap 3 was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 8+ and the Galaxy S10+. The USB and USB-C ports in the back of the unit offer universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

