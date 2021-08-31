Apple’s Smart Battery cases for iPhone 11 Pro/Max now down to $52 (Reg. $129)

Amazon now offers the Apple Smart Battery iPhone 11 Pro Case for $52 shipped. With 60% in savings, today’s discount delivers the second-best price to date from its usual $129 going rate and comes within a penny of the all-time low. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $52, down from $129 and matching the Amazon low. If you’re still rocking an iPhone 11 Pro/Max and don’t plan to upgrade after this year’s new devices arrive next month, bringing Apple’s Smart Battery case into the picture is a great way to extend battery life another year. Delivering up to 50% longer usage, the case is Qi-compatible on top of having a USB-C PD input. Best of all for iPhoneographers, there’s a dedicated camera shutter button on the side for quickly taking a picture. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the mophie Juice Pack Access case instead at $60. This alternative will still bring much of the same battery case functionality noted above to your handset, just without the more tight-knit iOS integration or shutter button. But for those who can live without the official Apple offering, this is easily worth a look to save some extra cash.

This morning also happened to see a selection of previous-generation iPhone models go on sale in a certified refurbished sale at Woot. Notably taking up to $519 off iPhone 11/Pro/Max handsets, the discounts arrive just in time to pair with the lead Smart Battery cases.

Apple Smart Battery iPhone 11 Pro Case features:

Engineered for iPhone 11 Pro, the Smart Battery Case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.The case features a dedicated camera button that launches the Camera app whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked.

