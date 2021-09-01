Add Intel’s i7-10700KF 8-core processor to your rig at new low of $255 (Save $55)

Amazon is offering the Intel i7-10700KF 8-Core Processor for $255 shipped. This has typically been going for about $310, so you’ll save a solid $55 today and mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your rig or start a new project for scratching, this 10th Generation processor is a great way to go. Packing eight cores and 16 threads, you’ll find overclock speeds of up to 5.1GHz here, with a 16MB Smart Cache and dual-channel DDR4 memory support rounding out the hardware. You’ll find this processor featured in MSI’s juggernaut AEGIS RS gaming PC, so you know it can handle just about anything you’re looking to throw at it. Currently rated 4.8/5 stars from over 450 customers.

Builders working on a budget may want to consider stepping down to Intel’s 10th Generation i5 model instead. Ringing up at $178.50, it’s on the more affordable side of things, but still offers plenty of firepower with six cores, 12 threads, and an overclock speed of 4.3GHz. So even if it isn’t the latest and greatest from Intel, you can still build up your battlestation without breaking the bank. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 875 customers.

Looking for some rock-solid internal storage to boot? Then check out Samsung’s 870 QVO 2TB SSD at 27% off. Boasting 560MB/s transfer rates, this is a great mid-tier option for gamers looking to upgrade their PC or NAS, all at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. You can find even more deals like these in our dedicated gaming guide, so take a look for even more ways to upgrade your setup.

Intel i7-10700KF CPU features:

8 Cores / 16 Threads

Socket Type LGA 1200

Up to 5. 1 GHz Unlocked

Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards

Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3. 0 Support

Intel Optane Memory Support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!