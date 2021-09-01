LG 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Smart TV $1,799 ($700 off) + Sony, The Frame, more from $500

Firstclass TVs (100% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,799 shipped. Regularly as much as $2,500, this model is currently ons ale for just under $2,100 at Amazon and Best Buy with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find at up to $701 off. You’re looking at a 65-inch OLED panel with more than 8 million pixels, NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, the 4K a9 Gen4 AI Processor, HDMI 2.1 tech, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, plus Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support. A total of four HDMI ports are joined three USB jacks, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for additional 4K TV deals including new drops on The Frame, more OLEDs, Sony models, and more.

4K TV deals:

Samsung’s 2021 4K The Frame models:

LG evo OLED TV deals:

LG 55-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $1,897 (Reg. $2,200) Plus $200 Visa Gift Card

(Reg. $2,200) LG 65-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $2,497 (Reg. $3,000) Plus $100 Visa Gift Card

(Reg. $3,000) LG 77-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $3997 (Reg. $4,500+) Plus $300 Visa Gift Card

(Reg. $4,500+)

Then go swing by our home theater hub for additional offers including Polk’s MagniFi 2 Soundbar with Apple Music, the Sonos Beam, and even more.

More on the LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

