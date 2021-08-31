Polk’s MagniFi 2 Soundbar with Apple Music takes rare $150 hit nearing all-time low at $349

Amazon is offering the Polk MagniFi 2 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $500, you can save an impressive $150 today and falling just a few dollars short of the all-time low. Combining four full-range 3-inch drivers and dual 0.75-inch tweeters, this powerful Polk soundbar delivers “an expansive soundstage” with 3D audio and additional bass from the wireless subwoofer. You’ll also find support for Chromecast, Apple Music, Spotify, and more here, with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections available. That’s alongside ARC HDMI, a 4K HDMI, and Optical Audio inputs rounding out the hardware. Currently rated 4.1/5 stars, but you can dive into our launch coverage for more info.

If you’re working with a slightly tighter budget, then this $100 TCL Soundbar should do the trick just fine. TCL’s Alto 6 delivers a 2.1-channel unit with Dolby Digital audio and a wireless deep-bass subwoofer for “incredible room-filling virtual surround sound.” And while it isn’t quite as comprehensive as Polk’s offering, you’ll still find Bluetooth, HDMI, and optical inputs available here. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,400 customers.

Want to add a little something extra to your soundscape? Then be sure to check out the latest Roku deals we’ve tracked starting at $27. You’ll find some great savings on everything from the Smart Soundbar to the Roku Streambar inside, so you can enjoy 4K streaming across all the major platforms and upgrade your audio setup in one fell swoop.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar features:

Polk MagniFi 2 high-performance home theater sound bar and wireless subwoofer system provide bigger, more dynamic sound than traditional sound bars, and is optimized to make movies, TV, video games and music come to life. The MagniFi 2 comes with a wireless 8″ subwoofer and features patented SDA surround technology for a wider, more immersive listening experience and Voice Adjust technology for crystal clear dialogue.

